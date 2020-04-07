FIFA guidelines to address legal consequences of COVID-19
The international governing body of football has issued new guidelines which address the legal consequences raised by some of its policies since the disruption of football due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The new guidelines will have to be adhered to by all its member associations of which the Gibraltar FA is among...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here