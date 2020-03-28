Fifa has moved to protect player contracts
The Bureau of the FIFA Council chaired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino convened by conference call this week to address the exceptional circumstances created by the COVID-19 virus outbrea. Among the issues decided unanimously was the protection of player contracts with new guidelines on Transfer of players. FIFA will be assessing the need for amendments...
