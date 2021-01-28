Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

FIFA launches major new global education programme to strengthen and build safeguarding capacity across football

By Stephen Ignacio
28th January 2021

FIFA Media - FIFA launches major new global education programme to strengthen and build safeguarding capacity across football
• FIFA Guardians™ develops first-ever global safeguarding in sport education programme
• New FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sport Diploma aims to professionalise the role of safeguarding officers and raise safeguarding standards
• Programme available to all 211 FIFA member associations and anyone working or volunteering in grassroots or professional sport
• Become a FIFA Guardian – visit fifa.com/FIFAGuardians
FIFA today announced the launch of the FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sport Diploma – a major new global education programme designed to strengthen and professionalise safeguarding standards across football. 
In line with FIFA’s long-term commitment to professionalise and embed child and adult safeguarding standards across the game, the FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sport Diploma is a landmark step in sport and provides the 211 FIFA member associations with a dedicated, interactive educational resource to develop safeguarding best practice.
Speaking about the new programme, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said:
“As part of my and FIFA’s absolute commitment and determination to kick harassment and abuse out of sport, the launch of today’s FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sport Diploma is another critical step in supporting our 211 member associations to place safeguarding best practice at the heart of football and to help professionalise the role of safeguarding officers in sport”.
“Anyone who plays football, or indeed any sport, is entitled to enjoy it in a safe and supportive environment that, first and foremost, protects their well-being, especially where children are concerned. This is the objective of the FIFA Guardians Programme. Today, football is taking another important step in delivering on this objective, as well as on FIFA’s pledge to embed safeguarding measures across our game.”
Following on from the International Day of Education on 24 January, FIFA Legends from around the world, including Kaká, Rio Ferdinand, Lindsay Tarpley, Juan Pablo Ángel and Mbo Mpenza, have joined forces to highlight the importance of safeguarding and are encouraging people across football and other sports to take part.
“It’s up to us to protect and safeguard children in our game. FIFA Guardians is an essential safeguarding programme for anyone working or volunteering in football,” said Kaká.
“Let’s end child abuse in sport. FIFA Guardians is an essential safeguarding programme for anyone working or volunteering in football. Sign up today and learn more about safeguarding best practice,” added Rio Ferdinand.
Developed by FIFA and The Open University (OU) together with global safeguarding experts, practitioners and academics in the field, the FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sport Diploma is a complete open learning experience that will be available in English, French and Spanish. The programme will consist of five online courses primarily aimed at safeguarding officers at FIFA’s 211 member associations (“FIFA learners”).
FIFA learners will have access to dedicated webinars, moderated forums, interactive workshops and assessments that guide the learner through practical steps and examples of safeguarding best practice in sport.
The first dedicated workshop for FIFA learners is scheduled for the end of February as part of the ongoing two-year curriculum. FIFA learners will be required to complete the full programme to obtain the new FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sport Diploma.
The five online courses will also be open and freely accessible to other learners who work or volunteer in, support or play sport and want to learn more about safeguarding. If all five courses are successfully completed, participants will be awarded the FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sports Award by the OU.
Participants can choose from three learning pathways, depending on their background, and all 211 FIFA member associations are invited to enrol at least one person for the full FIFA Guardians Safeguarding in Sport Diploma programme.
As of today (28January), participants from the global football community and other sports will be able to undertake course one – FIFA Guardians Safeguarding Essentials.
To register now and start your journey to becoming a FIFA Guardian, please visit fifa.com/FIFAGuardians.
Launched in July 2019, FIFA Guardians™ is a dedicated programme developed by FIFA to help and support member associations and confederations around the world in strengthening child and vulnerable adult safeguarding measures across football.
For more information about FIFA Guardians™, please click HERE.
 The Open University (OU) is the largest academic institution in the UK and a world leader in flexible distance learning. For more information about the OU, please visit: http://www.open.ac.uk/

Most Read

Local News

Devil’s Tongue project back before DPC

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

No link between recent deaths and vaccine, Govt says

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Local News

UK Govt legislates to fast-track Gib-bound food shipments

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

The future economic prosperity of Gibraltar

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Under 21 drawn in group E alongside Wales and Netherlands

28th January 2021

Sports
England squad adhering to enhanced protocols aimed at minimising spread of Covid

27th January 2021

Sports
National League clubs at steps 3-6 to share ‘lifeline’ £10m Government grant

27th January 2021

Sports
The Gibraltar football league gets younger

26th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021