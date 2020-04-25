Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 25th Apr, 2020

FIFA to release funds which should aid associations like the Gibraltar FA

By Stephen Ignacio
25th April 2020

FIFA has announced measures in which it hopes it will assist its members through the financial problems associations will face due to the Covid-19 crisis. The financial package will see the immediate release of funds to members for the years 2019 and 2020. This means that FIFA will release USD 500,000 to each member association...

