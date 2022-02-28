Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Feb, 2022

FIFA/UEFA suspend Russian clubs and national teams from all competitions

By Stephen Ignacio
28th February 2022

The world’s football governing body, FIFA and UEFA have this Monday evening suspended Russia.
In a statement issued this evening FIFA states, - “Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which decisions envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.

These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

