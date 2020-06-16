FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ Bid Evaluation Report published
Footballs international governing body FIFA has announced that following a detailed assessment of the bid books and visits to the bidding countries, it has confirmed that three bids will be submitted to the FIFA Council in order for it to select the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ host(s) at its meeting to be held online...
