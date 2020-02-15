Fifteen pass FUNdamental Umpire’s course
Gibraltar Netball has recently seen a number of its members successfully complete a Fundamental Umpires course. A total of 15 umpires were successful with this award all of which had passed their C award Theory test in December 2019. They were assessed on 30th January 2020 under The FUNdamental Umpire initiative. This is a new...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here