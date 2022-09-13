Fifteen races scheduled for road runners

The new road racing for 2022/23 was published during the last weeks with the Rock Runners League expected to start in October.

Two races will see the athletics road racing season warm up for the competition with October 2 seeing the Calpe House 5km run kicking things off.

A total of fifteen races have been scheduled between October and April 2023 in a season which will see some tough competition as runners bid for a place within the athletics team which will be heading to Guernsey for next summers Island Games.

