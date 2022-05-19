Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Fifteen teams for the corporate beach volleyball tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
19th May 2022

The GVA organised its 2022 Corporate Cup this past weeks with a total of fifteen teams competing. The event which was held at the beach volleyball facilities at Europa Pool was once again another success for the association after it re-introduced in earnest beach volleyball into its annual schedules. This years results: 1st place St....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Brexit madness continues

Mon 16th May, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

A little more conversation, a little less distraction

Tue 17th May, 2022

Brexit

Albares says Gib talks ‘moving at good pace’, with concrete proposals on the table

Fri 13th May, 2022

Spain ‘will never get Gibraltar back’, Sir Joe tells UN seminar

Mon 16th May, 2022

Local News

GHA to provide vital cardiac services as part of £17m project

Tue 17th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The corporate game catches on

19th May 2022

Sports
Special Olympics Gibraltar at Invitational Games - Athletics gold and Closing Ceremony (video )

18th May 2022

Sports
Team Gibraltar At The Cairns Cup 2022

17th May 2022

Sports
Goals galore gives Special Olympics the gold

17th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022