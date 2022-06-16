Figures reveal Home Grown Player rule still doesn't go far enough
The debate over the home grown player rules and whether it should be reduced or even scrapped continues this summer once again. Since its inception the rule has provided much debate with league clubs being among the first to call for its reduction or suspension. Only this season Gibraltar league clubs have once again voted...
