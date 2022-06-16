Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Figures reveal Home Grown Player rule still doesn't go far enough

By Stephen Ignacio
16th June 2022

The debate over the home grown player rules and whether it should be reduced or even scrapped continues this summer once again. Since its inception the rule has provided much debate with league clubs being among the first to call for its reduction or suspension. Only this season Gibraltar league clubs have once again voted...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for Landport revamp

Thu 16th Jun, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for residential buildings in former KGV hospital site

Wed 15th Jun, 2022

Local News

Major new project has culture at heart on Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 30th May, 2022

Brexit

EU launches fresh legal action against UK over Brexit protocol

Wed 15th Jun, 2022

Local News

Prince Edward and Sophie arrive in Gibraltar after flight delays

Tue 7th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Hewitt and Galliano stamp their mark even though knocked out by Northern Ireland

16th June 2022

Sports
Gibraltar athletes took podium in San Roque Sprint Triathlon

16th June 2022

Sports
Rogers finishes third in Army Athletics Championship

16th June 2022

Sports
Gibraltar U15s will be playing Malta

16th June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022