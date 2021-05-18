Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th May, 2021

Sports

Final day decider as Bavaria Hawks and Europa fight for women’s hockey title

By Stephen Ignacio
18th May 2021

This weekend will see what should be an exciting finale to the women’s hockey league with Bavaria Hawks and league debutants Europa Ladies coming face to face to decide this season’s league champions. Bavaria Hawks walk into their final match of the season with the points advantage having this weekend beaten Titans 2-0 and leapfrogged...

