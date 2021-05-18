Final day decider as Bavaria Hawks and Europa fight for women’s hockey title
This weekend will see what should be an exciting finale to the women’s hockey league with Bavaria Hawks and league debutants Europa Ladies coming face to face to decide this season’s league champions. Bavaria Hawks walk into their final match of the season with the points advantage having this weekend beaten Titans 2-0 and leapfrogged...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here