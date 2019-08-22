Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Aug, 2019

Final days of Summer Sports programme

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd August 2019

The final days of the Summer Sports and Leisure programme are upon us. In its 20th anniversary year the programme has continued to attract young participants throughout the summer.
Even with the Island Games interrupting the normal start of the programme this year there has been a continued use of the facilities provided with children getting the opportunity to practise different sports disciplines.
The Stay and Play Celebration Day will take place today Thursday, starting at 10.40am in the Victoria Sports hall. The Celebration day will be attended by Gordon Paterson, Country Head of NatWest International, longstanding sponsors of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme accompanied by Lorraine Gillingwater and Bianca Lester. Mr Reagan Lima CEO of the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority will be present along with Michelle Turner and Liam Payas from the Sports Development and Training Unit. The Celebration day will consist of a presentation of sport and physical activities undertaken by children and young people on the programme; the opportunity to view their artwork some of which is being utilised to decorate the sports circuit. This will be followed by a visual presentation of the Stay and Play Programme, finishing with youngsters enjoying their favourite activity of Water Play.
The final day of competition for this year’s Mini Island Games will take place on Thursday 22nd August, athletics on the track and in the orange area and badminton and table tennis taking place in the Tercentenary Sports Hall. It is envisaged that Mr Gordon Paterson, Country Head, NatWest International will present prizes at approximately 12.15pm.
On Friday children will be able to enjoy the now annual Water day in which it is hoped Minister for Sport Steven Linares will also be present.

