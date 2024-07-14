Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 14th Jul, 2024

Final heartbreak for England again as late winner earns Spain Euro 2024 glory

Football fans gathered at Casemates Square to watch the Euro 2024 finals on the big screen. Pic by Nathan Barcio

By Press Association
14th July 2024

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Berlin

England’s wait for a first major men’s trophy since 1966 goes on after substitute Mikel Oyarzabal struck at the death as Spain inflicted a second successive European Championship final defeat on Gareth Southgate’s side.
Three years ago the nation stood on the edge of history, only for an agonising, all too familiar, shoot-out defeat meaning they had to walk past the trophy as Italy celebrated long into the Wembley night.
England overcame an unconvincing start in Germany to make another continental showpiece, but the country’s first ever final on foreign soil ended more heartbreak as silky Spain triumphed 2-1 at the Olympiastadion.
Substitute Cole Palmer’s superb equaliser had breathed new life into Southgate’s side after Nico Williams shook what had looked sturdy foundations 69 seconds into the second half.
But England could not wrest control from mightily impressive Spain, with Oyarzabal sliding home what proved the decisive blow four minutes from time.
Marc Guehi saw a header cleared off the line as England showed the never-say-die attitude that has served them so well in Germany, but Southgate’s side just did not have enough in his 102nd – and potentially last – match in charge.
England’s heartbroken players dropped to their deck at the final whistle with those clad in red running wild as Spain celebrated a record fourth European Championship crown.
Southgate’s side attempted to use the pain of their 2021 near miss as fuel, with retired Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini providing a reminder of the frustration that drives them when placing the trophy on the plinth.
Luke Shaw scored England’s goal that night and was the only change in Berlin, replacing Kieran Trippier as the left-back made his first start for 147 days after hamstring issues.
Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand returned from suspension for Spain, with the latter hooking wide after John Stones twice extinguished the threat of Williams.
Kyle Walker shook off a knock sustained sliding into the Spanish technical area to drive in a cross as England began to show flickers of attacking intent following a one-sided start.
But they were just not clicking in attack, with Harry Kane a subdued outlet and picking up a booking midway through the first half for a challenge on Fabian Ruiz.
Dani Olmo joined him in the notebook for a challenge on Declan Rice after Guehi blocked a Ruiz shot as play continued scrappily, with Spain bossing possession but failing to penetrate organised England.
A fine forward run from Stones came to nothing and he soon helped squeeze out Alvaro Morata, with the half ending in Phil Foden meeting a flicked free-kick with a far-post volley stopped by Unai Simon.

