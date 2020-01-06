Final preparations ahead of Three Kings Cavalcade tomorrow
The 63rd anniversary Three Kings’ Cavalcade is set impress tomorrow evening with 10 trailer floats taking part in the annual parade. Cavalcade floats have been taking shape this week with people hard at work installing props, lights, music and tinkering with the final touches. This year will see a variety of trailer floats, walking floats,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here