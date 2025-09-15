Final report on GHA Critical Care Unit review shared with Govt and Unite

The Government of Gibraltar and Unite the Union have confirmed that the final report of the independent review into the Gibraltar Health Authority’s Critical Care Unit has been circulated to both parties simultaneously, as previously agreed.

The review was commissioned by the GHA Director General in consultation with Unite the Union, following “operational and cultural challenges” within the unit.

It was conducted independently by an external consultant on the basis of terms of reference by the Govt and the union.

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias Vasquez, invited Unite the Union to a meeting last week to review the findings and agree a collaborative way forward.

Both the Gibraltar Government and Unite acknowledged the professionalism and rigour of the process and thanked frontline staff, management and union officials who engaged with the review.

They confirmed full support for the recommendations and commitment to their implementation.

A number of the recommendations have already begun to be addressed by the Gibraltar Health Authority. The Director of Workforce will oversee implementation in consultation with Unite.

“This joint approach will ensure that the shared objective of a safe, respectful and supportive working environment for all healthcare professionals is achieved whilst maintaining the highest standards of patient care,” the Government and Unite said in a joint statement.

“Both parties have agreed that the report will not be published in full, although sections of the report will necessarily be disclosed at appropriate points through the process, including the recommendations.”

“This decision has been taken to protect the confidentiality of staff members who participated in the process.”

“The report contains personal and sensitive information relating to individual members of staff, and both parties are satisfied that it would not be in the interest of those individuals or for the process of implementation of the recommendations for the full report to be made public.”

Both the Government of Gibraltar and Unite said they remain committed to ongoing collaboration in the interests of all GHA staff and patients.

“The implementation of the report’s recommendations will only improve the culture, governance and leadership within the GHA and is a welcome step forward,” the statement said.