Final seconds penalty gives Gibraltar Under 16 equaliser against Malta

Gibraltar Under 16 first eleven against Malta U16

1. Thomas Recagno

2. Javan Peacock

5. Tyler Carrington

6. Jeremy Perera

8. Dylan Duo

9. Jaiden Bartolo

10. Lee Chipolina

11. Sebastian Diaz

12. Joachim Ostheider

15. Matthew Hamilton

20. Kai Mauro

Gibraltar Under 16s walked out onto the Tony Bezzina Stadium to face hosts Malta Under 16 in the UEFA Development tournament with confidence this Wednesday.

A solid energetic first half in which Gibraltar hit the post three times and had numerous attempts at goals was marred by a penalty that gave the hosts the lead halfway through the half.

Confident defending and high pressure ensured Gibraltar reduced the hosts to just a handful of chances during the first forty-five minutes.

Gibraltar came close to scoring in the final minute of the half with yet another ball hitting the post just moments after the Maltese keeper had been forced into making a superb save to keep Gibraltar out.

The second half saw Gibraltar initially maintain their momentum forward pressurising the hosts and challenging high.

However, a confident host, settling on the pitch and holding the lead and protecting it meant that both sides were cancelling each other out reducing the opportunities for goals at either end.

Gibraltar came close through a corner where the final header was to glance past the goal after the keeper had been beaten.

Malts responded with their own attack and forced a save from the Gibraltar keeper after the defence had been beaten to the ball.

Gibraltar were unlucky that a handball that looked to have been inside the penalty area was given as a free kick at the very edge of the box. The subsequent shot skimming over the bar.

The young Gibraltar side kept prodding at Malta’s defence as they looked for the equaliser.

As the match entered the latter fifteen minutes the match opened up with both sides tiring after an energetic display. This seeing play going end to end for a while before Gibraltar stepped forward to pile the pressure on Malta.

A blocked shot inside the goal mouth denying Gibraltar a goal during injury time.

Gibraltar was to get their equaliser after a Bartolo was brought down and awarded a penalty. Although his penalty kick was saved he was to snatch onto the rebound to score the equaliser.

Gibraltar were unable to find the equaliser as the final whistle blew taking away a well earned draw after a confident performance against the hosts.