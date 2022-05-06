Final weekend of preparations for women’s futsal before qualifers
Gibraltar women’s futsal squad enter their last weekend of preparations ahead of next week’s UEFA Women's Futsal Euro Qualifiers at the Tercentenary Hall. The team, with Jamie Bosio at the helm will be looking to go one better than last year where they underlined their place in Gibraltar’s football history by drawing their first official...
