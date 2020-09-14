Finalists announced for Gibraltar Sustainability Awards

The finalists for the Gibraltar Sustainability Awards have been announced by the Gibraltar Government.

The Awards are informed by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and celebrate local and regional best practice.

The finalists of 12 categories have been announced.

Engagement for sustainability (community)

Action on Poverty Ending Relative Poverty

Sustainable Gibraltar TrafficFreeTuesdays and Sustainable Living

GBC Viewpoint and Dignified and Safe Housing for all

Action for Housing

AWCP, GHA Health Conscious Eating: Habitsfor Habitats

Promotions, Thinking Green

Engagement for sustainability (business)

Chestertons Carbon Footprints: Sustainable Transport

Kindred Group Gibraltar Plc Engagement in Mental Health Awareness

OTWO Magazine Sustainable Communities

Carmel Khalilian Engagement in Sustainable Planning & Design

Sustainable events

Calentita Festival

BrightMed

Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games

Sustainble technology

Bayside School Cyber Club

Girls in Tech, Gibraltar

Energy Vision Group

Planning, design and construction for sustainability

GCArchitects, E&M Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools

Engineers Ltd, Carduus

and Casais

North Gorge Ltd Eco Sustainable Residential Development

Food for sustainability

Calentita Festival

Nosha’s Healthy Options

Vicky’s Natural Kitchens

Regional impact for sustainability

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association

AmCham – Gibraltar-American Chamber of Commerce

Instituto de Estudios Campogibraltareños

Education for sustainability

Young Enterprise, Gibraltar

St Bernard’s First School

Loreto Convent School

Marlene Dali

Sustainability in sport and leisure

Europa Point Football Club

Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games

Sustainability in business

TSN

Shine Easy Ltd

Gibraltar’s 2020 Young Champion Award

Iona Sacarello

Minister’s Future Generations Award

Joyful Riot Urban Garden Initiative

#GibraltarSchoolStrike4Climate

Videoclips of the Finalists can be viewed on www.futuregenerations.gi as from September 21.

The Awards will be announced at an Award ceremony funded by Kusuma Trust, Gibraltar and scheduled for October 8.

The Awards are offered by the Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations which has responsibility to scale-up the adoption of sustainability in Gibraltar.