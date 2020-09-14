Finalists announced for Gibraltar Sustainability Awards
The finalists for the Gibraltar Sustainability Awards have been announced by the Gibraltar Government.
The Awards are informed by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and celebrate local and regional best practice.
The finalists of 12 categories have been announced.
Engagement for sustainability (community)
Action on Poverty Ending Relative Poverty
Sustainable Gibraltar TrafficFreeTuesdays and Sustainable Living
GBC Viewpoint and Dignified and Safe Housing for all
Action for Housing
AWCP, GHA Health Conscious Eating: Habitsfor Habitats
Promotions, Thinking Green
Engagement for sustainability (business)
Chestertons Carbon Footprints: Sustainable Transport
Kindred Group Gibraltar Plc Engagement in Mental Health Awareness
OTWO Magazine Sustainable Communities
Carmel Khalilian Engagement in Sustainable Planning & Design
Sustainable events
Calentita Festival
BrightMed
Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games
Sustainble technology
Bayside School Cyber Club
Girls in Tech, Gibraltar
Energy Vision Group
Planning, design and construction for sustainability
GCArchitects, E&M Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools
Engineers Ltd, Carduus
and Casais
North Gorge Ltd Eco Sustainable Residential Development
Food for sustainability
Calentita Festival
Nosha’s Healthy Options
Vicky’s Natural Kitchens
Regional impact for sustainability
Gibraltar Morocco Business Association
AmCham – Gibraltar-American Chamber of Commerce
Instituto de Estudios Campogibraltareños
Education for sustainability
Young Enterprise, Gibraltar
St Bernard’s First School
Loreto Convent School
Marlene Dali
Sustainability in sport and leisure
Europa Point Football Club
Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games
Sustainability in business
TSN
Shine Easy Ltd
Gibraltar’s 2020 Young Champion Award
Iona Sacarello
Minister’s Future Generations Award
Joyful Riot Urban Garden Initiative
#GibraltarSchoolStrike4Climate
Videoclips of the Finalists can be viewed on www.futuregenerations.gi as from September 21.
The Awards will be announced at an Award ceremony funded by Kusuma Trust, Gibraltar and scheduled for October 8.
The Awards are offered by the Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations which has responsibility to scale-up the adoption of sustainability in Gibraltar.