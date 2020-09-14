Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Sep, 2020

Features

Finalists announced for Gibraltar Sustainability Awards

By Chronicle Staff
14th September 2020

The finalists for the Gibraltar Sustainability Awards have been announced by the Gibraltar Government.

The Awards are informed by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and celebrate local and regional best practice.

The finalists of 12 categories have been announced.

Engagement for sustainability (community)

Action on Poverty Ending Relative Poverty
Sustainable Gibraltar TrafficFreeTuesdays and Sustainable Living
GBC Viewpoint and Dignified and Safe Housing for all
Action for Housing
AWCP, GHA Health Conscious Eating: Habitsfor Habitats
Promotions, Thinking Green

Engagement for sustainability (business)

Chestertons Carbon Footprints: Sustainable Transport
Kindred Group Gibraltar Plc Engagement in Mental Health Awareness
OTWO Magazine Sustainable Communities
Carmel Khalilian Engagement in Sustainable Planning & Design

Sustainable events

Calentita Festival
BrightMed
Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games

Sustainble technology

Bayside School Cyber Club
Girls in Tech, Gibraltar
Energy Vision Group

Planning, design and construction for sustainability

GCArchitects, E&M Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools
Engineers Ltd, Carduus
and Casais
North Gorge Ltd Eco Sustainable Residential Development

Food for sustainability

Calentita Festival
Nosha’s Healthy Options
Vicky’s Natural Kitchens

Regional impact for sustainability

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association
AmCham – Gibraltar-American Chamber of Commerce
Instituto de Estudios Campogibraltareños

Education for sustainability
Young Enterprise, Gibraltar
St Bernard’s First School
Loreto Convent School
Marlene Dali

Sustainability in sport and leisure
Europa Point Football Club
Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games

Sustainability in business

TSN
Shine Easy Ltd

Gibraltar’s 2020 Young Champion Award

Iona Sacarello

Minister’s Future Generations Award
Joyful Riot Urban Garden Initiative
#GibraltarSchoolStrike4Climate

Videoclips of the Finalists can be viewed on www.futuregenerations.gi as from September 21.
The Awards will be announced at an Award ceremony funded by Kusuma Trust, Gibraltar and scheduled for October 8.
The Awards are offered by the Office of the Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations which has responsibility to scale-up the adoption of sustainability in Gibraltar.

