Finals day for Basewell Table tennis Championship

Tomorrow Thursday will see the finals of the Basewell table tennis championship. The GTTA have seen an action packed two weeks of play across all categories with this Thursday seeing the finals being played out at the MUGA facilities. These will be an opportunity for enthusiasts of the sport or persons interested in taking up the sport from getting to see some of Gibraltar’s top players in action. With restrictions now reduced spectators will be welcome to watch the finals of what is becoming a new trending sport after the resurgence of the sport thanks to the behind the scenes work from both the GTTA and GSLA.

With new facilities and equipment available including top professional tables table tennis has seen its development greatly benefitting as the numbers continue to increase taking up the sport.

Basewell Open Finals Schedule this Thursday 3rd June

5:45 - Junior Doubles

ADhanwani/JGreco

vs

DMahbubani/JDiaz

6:05pm - U18 Singles

A Nagrani vs S Green

6:30pm - Mixed Doubles

NOlivero/SGreen

Vs

MTaylor/ANagrani

6:50pm - Plate Final

JMartinez vs S Munns

7:10pm - Mens Doubles

FVeresciaka/JJacks

vs

DGarcia/JMartinez

7:30pm - Mens Singles

J Anthony vs F Veresciaka