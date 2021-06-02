Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Finals day for Basewell Table tennis Championship

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd June 2021

Tomorrow Thursday will see the finals of the Basewell table tennis championship. The GTTA have seen an action packed two weeks of play across all categories with this Thursday seeing the finals being played out at the MUGA facilities. These will be an opportunity for enthusiasts of the sport or persons interested in taking up the sport from getting to see some of Gibraltar’s top players in action. With restrictions now reduced spectators will be welcome to watch the finals of what is becoming a new trending sport after the resurgence of the sport thanks to the behind the scenes work from both the GTTA and GSLA.
With new facilities and equipment available including top professional tables table tennis has seen its development greatly benefitting as the numbers continue to increase taking up the sport.

Basewell Open Finals Schedule this Thursday 3rd June

5:45 - Junior Doubles
ADhanwani/JGreco
vs
DMahbubani/JDiaz

6:05pm - U18 Singles
A Nagrani vs S Green

6:30pm - Mixed Doubles
NOlivero/SGreen
Vs
MTaylor/ANagrani

6:50pm - Plate Final
JMartinez vs S Munns

7:10pm - Mens Doubles
FVeresciaka/JJacks
vs
DGarcia/JMartinez

7:30pm - Mens Singles
J Anthony vs F Veresciaka

Most Read

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Local News

Second time round for latest vaccinated Covid case

Tue 1st Jun, 2021

Local News

Janice Sampere to be appointed Miss Gibraltar 2021

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Carrier Strike Group tweaked Gib plans for operational reasons, UK says

Tue 1st Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Local football clubs turn a profit during pandemic

2nd June 2021

Sports
Lions Gibraltar Women leave it to the final day

2nd June 2021

Sports
Futsal - Mons Calpe and Europa open gap with Lynx

2nd June 2021

Sports
First ever Air badminton tournament postponed

2nd June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021