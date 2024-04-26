Finlay Cant finished in pole position in the First Youth Hill Climb

The Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Club organised what was the first youth hill climb this past Thursday as part of its road racing programme. Already the association had completed its seasonal road racing four race league programme and as an added bonus invited the elder youth runners to compete in this first-time race, providing them with an experience of what they will meet in the senior categories in the future.

Twenty participants of mixed ages participated in the Youth Hill Climb which took them from Jews gate to finish at the viewpoint where the late queen once stood during her visit to Gibraltar.

Overall Results

NUMBER NAME AGE POS TIME

177 FINLEY CANT 16 BOY 1 4.12

180 SEBASTIAN GALIA 14 BOY 2 4.17

123 OLIVA ROBERTS PATTERSON 11 GIRL 3 4.37

152 JAMIE FORD 12 BOY 4 4.40

151 ALEX GORDON 13 BOY 5 4.41

106 BEN ROBERTS PATTERSON 10 BOY 6 4.46

118 BEN GORDON 11 BOY 7 4.47

183 WILLIAM ANDLAW 10 BOY 8 5.06

181 ALFIE CHILD 11 BOY 9 5.16

165 SOPHIE ROBERTS PATTERSON 11 GIRL 10 5.22

104 VALENTINO DUARTE 11 BOY 11 5.23

077 MATILDA CHILD 9 GIRL 12 5.27

108 MARKO DIAMANTOPOULUS 11 BOY 13 5.28

130 LIAM LAPID 10 BOY 14 5.31

161 GERGO CZAKO 13 BOY 15 5.37

155 APRIL COSTA 12 GIRL 16 5.40

078 SIENNA-MAE HARPER 9 GIRL 17 5.57

131 ARIANNE PERALES 11 GIRL 18 6.01

175 JULIA LAGUEA 12 GIRL 19 6.03

179 CHARLOTTE PEAT 15 GIRL 20 6.05

Ranking by Age

NUM

NUMBER NAME AGE POS TIME

077 MATILDA CHILD 9 GIRL 1 5.27

078 SIENNA-MAE HARPER 9 GIRL 2 5.57

106 BEN ROBERTS PATTERSON 10 BOY 1 4.46

183 WILLIAM ANDLAW 10 BOY 2 5.06

130 LIAM LAPID 10 BOY 3 5.31

118 BEN GORDON 11 BOY 1 4.47

181 ALFIE CHILD 11 BOY 2 5.16

104 VALENTINO DUARTE 11 BOY 3 5.23

108 MARKO DIAMANTOPOULUS 11 BOY 4 5.28

123 OLIVA ROBERTS PATTERSON 11 GIRL 1 4.37

165 SOPHIE ROBERTS PATTERSON 11 GIRL 2 5.22

131 ARIANNE PERALES 11 GIRL 3 6.01

152 JAMIE FORD 12 BOY 1 4.40

155 APRIL COSTA 12 GIRL 1 5.40

175 JULIA LAGUEA 12 GIRL 2 6.03

151 ALEX GORDON 13 BOY 1 4.41

161 GERGO KONETA 13 BOY 2 5.37

180 SEBASTIAN GALIA 14 BOY 1 4.17

179 CHARLOTTE PEAT 15 GIRL 1 6.05

177 FINLEY CANT 16 BOY 1 4.12

Further information and images in next week's print edition.

The GAAA also organised prior to its Road racing league presentation a mixed relay of all ages depending on who turned up on the day.

The winning team being

DYLAN BULL, MIKA TISHLER, ALEXANDRA PAYAS, OLLIE RUDDEN TIME 1.10.80.

RELAY 25/04/2024

NUMBER TEAM TIME

1 RED BIB ROUND 1 1.10.80

2 BLUE BIB ROUND 1 1.13.70

3 YELLOW BIB ROUND 1 1.16.40

4 LOURDIANS TOP ROUND 1 1.17.20

5 GREEN BIB ROUND 1 1.24.00

1 LOURDIANS TOP ROUND 2 1.14.30

2 RED BIB ROUND 2 1.14.70

3 YELLOW BIB ROUND 2 1.16.00

4 GREEN BIB ROUND 2 1.19.00

1 BLUE BIB ROUND 3 1.13.00

2 RED BIB ROUND 3 1.19.50

3 LOURDIANS TOP ROUND 3 1.30.90

FINAL POSITIONS

1 RED BIB ROUND 1 1.10.80

2 BLUE BIB ROUND 3 1.13.00

3 BLUE BIB ROUND 1 1.13.70

4 LOURDIANS TOP ROUND 2 1.14.30

5 RED BIB ROUND 2 1.14.70

6 YELLOW BIB ROUND 2 1.16.00

7 YELLOW BIB ROUND 1 1.16.40

8 LOURDIANS TOP ROUND 1 1.17.20

9 GREEN BIB ROUND 2 1.19.00

10 RED BIB ROUND 3 1.19.50

11 GREEN BIB ROUND 1 1.24.00

12 LOURDIANS TOP ROUND 3 1.30.90

Further information and images in next week's print edition.