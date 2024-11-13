Finlaysons set to release ‘Gibraltar – Geography, nature, history, heritage’ book
Parents and son trio Clive, Geraldine, and Stewart Finlayson will be unveiling their newest book ‘Gibraltar – Geography, nature, history, heritage’ at the Literary Festival tomorrow. The Finlaysons will be delivering a talk on their new book and another recent Spanish language book on the neanderthal extinction, which has been published by Salvat. The book...
