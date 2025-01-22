Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Finnair expands BA codeshare to target new British customers, including in Gibraltar

Photo courtesy of Finnair

By Chronicle Staff
22nd January 2025

Finnair has expanded its British Airways codeshare with oneworld alliance member British Airways, as the Finnish airline continues to expand its reach in the UK and targets new customers in the Channel Islands and Gibraltar.

The airline said it was responding to growing demand for flights to Helsinki from locations across the UK, but also Gibraltar and the Channel Islands.

The expanded agreement will see Finnair add its code to an additional seven of British Airways’ routes, enabling customers to benefit from increased connectivity when travelling to Finland and beyond.

The code will immediately be added to British Airways flights between London Heathrow and Aberdeen, Belfast City, Gibraltar, Inverness, Jersey, Manchester and Newcastle.

“The move will enable customers to book the above services directly via Finnair, allowing travellers to fly from their chosen regional airport with British Airways, before connecting onto Finnair flights at Heathrow Airport,” Finnair said in a statement.

“From there, customers can enjoy direct flights with Finnair from Heathrow to Helsinki, or choose to connect onto the airline’s wide-range of destinations in Lapland, the Nordics, and the Baltics.”

Those looking to travel further afield can also benefit from Finnair’s network in the Far-East, including routes to Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Singapore and Seoul, among others.

“The expanded codeshare means that customers based outside of Finnair’s current UK gateways of London, Manchester and Edinburgh can now enjoy connectivity to Finland and beyond, giving the Nordic airline a new pool of potential customers,” the statement added.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair’s Market Director for Europe, said: “Over the past few years, we have seen a growing demand for our flights to Helsinki and beyond from destinations across not only the UK, but also the Channel Islands and Gibraltar.”

“Therefore, we are extremely excited to be expanding our codeshare with British Airways, to ensure customers travelling from across the country can enjoy seamless connectivity onto Finnair’s flights from London.”

“With the ability to now book end-to-end journeys with Finnair, while also collecting Avios as a British Airways Executive Club Member, we know this move will prove popular with customers planning their long and short-haul getaways for 2025.”

This news comes after Finnair launched its new expanded schedule from the UK in late 2024, adding 50% more flights between London Heathrow and Helsinki.

With this, Finnair will now offer customers six daily flights from Heathrow, double daily flights from Manchester and up to seven weekly flights from Edinburgh to the Finnish capital.

Most Read

Local News

RGP launches investigation after drone forces plane to divert

Sun 19th Jan, 2025

Local News

GHA investigates false negative smear tests

Mon 20th Jan, 2025

Local News

Business CEO looks to tackle unlicenced traders and ‘making business easy’

Mon 20th Jan, 2025

Local News

Unite submits ‘ambitious’ 20% public sector pay claim for 2025/6

Tue 21st Jan, 2025

Local News

CIAP ceases trading, leaving frustrated customers

Thu 16th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD calls on Govt to urgently investigate reports of shortcomings in ambulance dispatch service

22nd January 2025

Local News
RG engages with Bayside students on leadership skills and team building

21st January 2025

Local News
Unite submits ‘ambitious’ 20% public sector pay claim for 2025/6

21st January 2025

Local News
Multi-agency exercise tests response to terror attack

21st January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025