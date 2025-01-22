Finnair expands BA codeshare to target new British customers, including in Gibraltar

Finnair has expanded its British Airways codeshare with oneworld alliance member British Airways, as the Finnish airline continues to expand its reach in the UK and targets new customers in the Channel Islands and Gibraltar.

The airline said it was responding to growing demand for flights to Helsinki from locations across the UK, but also Gibraltar and the Channel Islands.

The expanded agreement will see Finnair add its code to an additional seven of British Airways’ routes, enabling customers to benefit from increased connectivity when travelling to Finland and beyond.

The code will immediately be added to British Airways flights between London Heathrow and Aberdeen, Belfast City, Gibraltar, Inverness, Jersey, Manchester and Newcastle.

“The move will enable customers to book the above services directly via Finnair, allowing travellers to fly from their chosen regional airport with British Airways, before connecting onto Finnair flights at Heathrow Airport,” Finnair said in a statement.

“From there, customers can enjoy direct flights with Finnair from Heathrow to Helsinki, or choose to connect onto the airline’s wide-range of destinations in Lapland, the Nordics, and the Baltics.”

Those looking to travel further afield can also benefit from Finnair’s network in the Far-East, including routes to Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Singapore and Seoul, among others.

“The expanded codeshare means that customers based outside of Finnair’s current UK gateways of London, Manchester and Edinburgh can now enjoy connectivity to Finland and beyond, giving the Nordic airline a new pool of potential customers,” the statement added.

Anssi Partanen, Finnair’s Market Director for Europe, said: “Over the past few years, we have seen a growing demand for our flights to Helsinki and beyond from destinations across not only the UK, but also the Channel Islands and Gibraltar.”

“Therefore, we are extremely excited to be expanding our codeshare with British Airways, to ensure customers travelling from across the country can enjoy seamless connectivity onto Finnair’s flights from London.”

“With the ability to now book end-to-end journeys with Finnair, while also collecting Avios as a British Airways Executive Club Member, we know this move will prove popular with customers planning their long and short-haul getaways for 2025.”

This news comes after Finnair launched its new expanded schedule from the UK in late 2024, adding 50% more flights between London Heathrow and Helsinki.

With this, Finnair will now offer customers six daily flights from Heathrow, double daily flights from Manchester and up to seven weekly flights from Edinburgh to the Finnish capital.