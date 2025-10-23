Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 23rd Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

FIP Euro Padel Cup 2025 Update

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd October 2025

Spain, Italy, and France gain momentum after winning their matches at the FIP Euro Padel Cup 2025 – Final 8.
Spain, France, and Italy have a flawless start, while Portugal and Sweden have the most intense duel of the day.

La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz), October 22nd, 2025.
The Spanish women’s national team continued to showcase their strength at the FIP Euro Padel Cup 2025 – Final 8, claiming a commanding 3-0 win over the Netherlands to stay on course in Group A. Guinart and Sainz opened the day with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Hemmes and Weterings, followed by Ustero and Alonso, who delivered another solid performance to secure the second point. Rufo and Calvo closed out the series with a dominant victory over Groenveld and De Vocht. In the same group, Portugal faced Belgium in a tight and exciting series, where the Portuguese side prevailed thanks to their consistency and determination.

In Group B, both Italy and France recorded emphatic 3-0 wins against Great Britain and Germany, respectively. Italy’s Pappacena and Sussarello opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Tordoff and Jackson, while Dal Pozzo and Parmigiani completed the sweep with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Rose and Phillips.
Meanwhile, Collombon and Soubrie dominated their German rivals 6-0, 6-0, and Touly and Ginier Barbier closed the day with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ermann and Blaschke, confirming France’s excellent form.
All matches can be followed live on the FIP YouTube channel. - source FIP Euro Padel Cup 2025

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Local News

Unauthorised drones delay two easyJet flights over safety concerns

Tue 21st Oct, 2025

Brexit

London business conference hears treaty opportunities and invitation to ‘come and surprise us’

Wed 22nd Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Local News

Treaty is about ‘building a future, not rewriting the past’

Tue 21st Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Cadiz league gets underway for GABBA teams

23rd October 2025

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps will show respect towards Lech Poznan but not fear, said coach Bezares

23rd October 2025

Sports
Solid performance from Gibraltar women in Gotal’s first match in charge

22nd October 2025

Sports
Europa Women beat President’s XI selection as hockey season gets underway

22nd October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025