FIP Euro Padel Cup 2025 Update

Spain, Italy, and France gain momentum after winning their matches at the FIP Euro Padel Cup 2025 – Final 8.

Spain, France, and Italy have a flawless start, while Portugal and Sweden have the most intense duel of the day.

La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz), October 22nd, 2025.

The Spanish women’s national team continued to showcase their strength at the FIP Euro Padel Cup 2025 – Final 8, claiming a commanding 3-0 win over the Netherlands to stay on course in Group A. Guinart and Sainz opened the day with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Hemmes and Weterings, followed by Ustero and Alonso, who delivered another solid performance to secure the second point. Rufo and Calvo closed out the series with a dominant victory over Groenveld and De Vocht. In the same group, Portugal faced Belgium in a tight and exciting series, where the Portuguese side prevailed thanks to their consistency and determination.

In Group B, both Italy and France recorded emphatic 3-0 wins against Great Britain and Germany, respectively. Italy’s Pappacena and Sussarello opened with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Tordoff and Jackson, while Dal Pozzo and Parmigiani completed the sweep with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Rose and Phillips.

Meanwhile, Collombon and Soubrie dominated their German rivals 6-0, 6-0, and Touly and Ginier Barbier closed the day with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Ermann and Blaschke, confirming France’s excellent form.

All matches can be followed live on the FIP YouTube channel. - source FIP Euro Padel Cup 2025