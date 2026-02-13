Firefighter Shane Brown promoted to Sub Officer

Shane Brown has been promoted to the rank of Sub Officer within the Fire Safety Department of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service following a promotional board convened at the Department for Personnel and Development of the Government of Gibraltar.

Mr Brown joined the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service in January 2008 and completed his Firefighter Foundation Course at the Fire Service College, where he was awarded the Silver Axe for Best Overall Recruit.

On his return to Gibraltar, he was posted to Blue Watch. He later completed all statutory examinations up to the rank of Station Officer and was promoted to Leading Firefighter in 2016, transferring to White Watch.

In 2019, Mr Brown took up a post within the Fire Safety Department.

During his time as a Fire Safety Officer, he attended the Fire Service College to complete the Fire Investigation Course and obtained the Level 3 Certificate in Fire Safety (Fire Auditors).

In 2023, he attended a Residential and Commercial Sprinkler Course at XACT Consultancy and Training Ltd.

In 2024, he successfully completed the Level 4 Fire Safety qualification in Building Regulations and Technical Guidance.

As a Leading Firefighter, Mr Brown formed part of the Safety Advisory Group, ensuring fire safety requirements were met during large-scale public events. He also played a role in the procurement and maintenance of personal protective equipment and clothing for GFRS personnel, and delivered Basic Fire Safety courses to members of the community.

In his new role as Sub Officer within the Fire Safety Department, he will be responsible for inspecting premises undergoing building application processes, assessing and approving petroleum licences, overseeing upper primary schools and sleeping risks, and providing fire safety measures for new small building projects submitted through the planning and building control process.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service said these responsibilities reflect its core ethos of Prevention, Protection and Response.

Chief Fire Officer Colin Ramirez said: “Sub Officer Brown is making a significant step and huge responsibility as one of the leading figures within the GFRS Fire Safety Team.

“He has worked extremely hard for this opportunity to progress in his career and will no doubt continue to apply himself and show the same commitment when facing the challenges that a dynamic and modern Gibraltar poses, in relation to prevention, protection, and response elements.

“He should be incredibly proud of himself, and I want to take this opportunity to personally, and on behalf of the Senior Management Team, congratulate him on his promotion and wish him every success going forward”.

The Minister for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, Leslie Bruzon, added: “I would like to congratulate Sub Officer Brown on his well-deserved promotion.

“His career reflects a strong commitment to professionalism, continuous development and public service, and I am confident he will continue to make a valuable contribution to the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service in his new role”.