Mon 16th Sep, 2024

Firefighters return with medals from 2024 World Firefighters Games

By Stephen Ignacio
16th September 2024

Gibraltar’s firemen will be returning to Gibraltar with a bagfull of medals to their names after a successful participation in the 2024 World Firefighters Games in Denmark.
A team from the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) headed to the 2024 World Firefighters Games in Aalborg, Denmark. The international event ran from September 7 to 14 with over 40 different sports, including the highly challenging “Toughest Firefighter Alive” competition and firefighters from across the globe participating.
Gibraltar’s firefighters started well winning gold in Futsal and the Stair run.
They then followed this up with Leading Firefighter Christian Navas competing in the Squash tournament and adding to his tally of gold medals which already includes a World Masters.
Mr Navas did not drop a set on his way to the finals where he was to beat his Korean opponent.
Firefighters Bonfiglio and McGrail later competed in the 9 Ball Pool Firefighter McGrail achieving gold.
There were also bronze medals in Padel with Steven Soussi and Jordan Perez ning Bronze in the 18 - 44 category. Christian Navas and Adrian McComb won Silver in the over 45 category.

The final day saw Julian McGrail competing in the Toughest Firefighter Alive (TFA) which saw him receive praise for his excellent effort.

