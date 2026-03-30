Firefighters take protest to Parliament before pressing pause

Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service firefighters continued their dispute over a long-standing pay claim on Monday morning with a protest outside Parliament.

The firefighters have since paused the demonstrations and called for constructive engagement with the Government.

Last night the Government welcomed what it described as a fresh willingness by Unite and the GFRS to meet, while restating that its position on the current pay claim would not change.

In a statement, the Government said it remained willing to discuss all issues and said that approach had been reiterated in every public statement issued on the matter.

It added that it was in everyone’s interests to move forward constructively with a view to de-escalating the industrial action.

The Government also set out what it said should be noted as a matter of record.

It said Unite’s actions relating to the GFRS had required a public apology to the AFRS.

It added that GFRS members had issued statements on Unite-backed industrial action unilaterally and not through the union.

The Government also noted that industrial action had had now been paused around holidays, although it said this had been “shrouded” in a reference to goodwill which it would not challenge “as its own gesture of good faith”.

The Government also said it was surprised by the union’s suggestion that no minister or official had come out to see members when they protested outside Convent Place.

It said that when it had been in contact with Unite, the union had told the Government its members wished to protest and make themselves heard in pursuit of their claim but did not want someone to receive a letter or a delegation.

It said that was why no one had received a delegation of protesters or come out to receive a letter from them.

The statement added that the Chief Minister had greeted each individual firefighter protesting outside Parliament but that some had turned their backs on him and refused to shake his hand, describing this as “remarkable and unfortunate behaviour” by some.

The Government said the Chief Minister had nonetheless walked round to each firefighter to shake hands and that all eventually did so.

The Government said it remained supportive of the work carried out by the GFRS and respectful of the professionalism shown by firefighters.

It added that it respected the right to protest but restated that it did not agree with the claim and had rejected it.

The statement also referred to figures previously published by the Government on firefighter pay, saying these compared well with pay for UK-based equivalents.

The Government said it looked forward to meeting Unite and the GFRS should they wish to do so but used the statement to reconfirm publicly and in writing that it would not agree to the current claim or any part of it.

It added that there were, however, many other issues that could be discussed productively.