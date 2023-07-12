First day for men’s Automatic Ball Trap shooting team
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey The Men’s shooting team James ‘Tom’ Sawyer and Jordan Celecia came in 9th in the Automatic Ball Trap team event on Wednesday. On Thursday, they will take part in the individual event. A shooting team comprising of Louis Baglietto and Anthony De Soto took 4th place in the ISSF 25m...
