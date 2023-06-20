Special Olympics World Games update - Team Gibraltar

On the first day of the unified futsal competition at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin the SO Gibraltar team fought hard but lost by 2 goals to 1 to SO Oman. Oman played at a high tempo with very fast athletes and were 2-0 up at half time but Gibraltar fought back in the second half and their hard work paid off with a goal by Jansen Gilbert, assisted by Eddie Victor. Gibraltar

dominated the second half but there were not quite enough chances created and the final score line was not in their favour.

The golf competition also got under way with all 4 of SO Gibraltar’s golfers competing in their respective divisioning events. The two Level 4 golfers brought home respectable scores slightly down on their qualifying scores with Julian de las Heras completing 9 holes in 65 and Ivan Mannion Gomez in 66. Whilst the 2 Level 1 golfers, Nicholas Payas and Charles Zammit, completed their first skills events, with results currently still outstanding.

In the pool Stephen Balban qualified for the 50m backstroke semifinals and Sallyann Mauro qualified for the 50m freestyle semifinals.