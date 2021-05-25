Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th May, 2021

First division basketball match abandoned after tempers boil over

By Stephen Ignacio
25th May 2021

Gibraltar basketball woke up wondering what would happen next after the Bavaria Blue Stars versus Gibyellow first division match was abandoned with over three minutes left on the clock on Monday evening. The match which had seen both sides playing out an intense encounter in what is a tight first division this year saw tempers...

