First division netball gets its chance to showcase at the Tercentenary Sports hall this season

Top class first division domestic league netball will now been seen at the Tercentenary Sports Hall after years of the sport struggling to accommodate its fans wishing to watch matches.

Changes in the allocation venues to netball will see the sport spread across various facilities to the dismay of officials, but with the added bonus that they now have the Tercentenary Sports Hall as one of their venues.

The sport, which has been played at the Victoria Sports Hall during the past couple seasons, with occasional league matches at other venues such as St Anne’s, has seen the removal of Victoria Sports Hall and been provided with alternative venues.

This will see some disappointing news for the lower tier divisions which will now see matches played across Westside School and St Anne’s, locations where it was not yet known if spectators would be allowed to be present.

For the first division there was however, some much welcome news with allocations at the Tercentenary Sports Hall now allowing for matches to be played in a sports hall where spectators can be catered for.

First division matches will be played on Thursday’s with two matches every Thursday added to this years schedule.

Fruitshoots and GJBS/Europa Elite will open up the first division season on November 4 in what should be another exciting campaign.

This will be followed by the first of the big first division encounters with Marble Arc and Bavaria facing off in what should be an exhilarating encounter. With both teams wanting to stamp their presence from early on in the seasons, and both teams with players who have gone through the national squad preparations for last month’s Europe Netball tournament it is expected that there will be a lot of quality on show on the court.

Matches such as these have in the past attracted substantial numbers of spectators filling the few seats available at the Victoria Sports Hall. The limited number of seats in many ways reducing the numbers who would have attended.

With greater sitting capacity fans of the sport will now have a greater chance to watch top fast paced first division matches and build upon an ambience which has been brewing around the sport but which has in the past not had the freedom to exploit.

Whilst lower tier matches will feel the effects of reduced access to matches, fans can still look forward to now having the Tercentenary Sports Hall as the main venue for the sports first division.

