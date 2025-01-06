Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

First ever Gibraltar Match Official involved in an official Futsal Qualifier

By Stephen Ignacio
6th January 2025

Gibraltar’s FIFA Listed Futsal Referee, Zyl Sheriff, has become the first ever Gibraltar Match Official assigned to an official, competitive Futsal international qualifying fixture.
Zyl, was the 3rd official in yesterday’s UEFA’s Futsal Euro Main Round Qualifier Group 7 tie, between North Macedonia and Andorra, which took place at the SC Jane Sandanski in Skopje finishing 1-1.
After the match, an incredibly proud Zyl stated:
“Refereeing in the main round of a Euro qualifier has been an incredible experience, showcasing the intensity and skill of top-level futsal. The opportunity to work alongside a talented team of referees firsthand has been both challenging and rewarding. It’s moments like these that remind me why I love being a part of this sport at its highest level.”
(as published on the 24th December 2024)

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for eight-storey office development at former Amar Bakery site

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Local News

Community turns out for daytime Three Kings’ Cavalcade

Sun 5th Jan, 2025

Local News

Six arrests following city centre fight

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Local News

New start time for Three Kings’ Cavalcade due to forecast rain

Fri 3rd Jan, 2025

Local News

Gibraltar set for New Year’s Eve celebration

Tue 31st Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Club record broken on last catch of the year

6th January 2025

Sports
Garcia Leads the way

6th January 2025

Sports
Countdown to Glory: Netball World Youth Cup 2025 Poised to Ignite Gibraltar

6th January 2025

Sports
February 21: A Historic Day for Gibraltar Women’s Football

6th January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025