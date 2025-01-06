First ever Gibraltar Match Official involved in an official Futsal Qualifier

Gibraltar’s FIFA Listed Futsal Referee, Zyl Sheriff, has become the first ever Gibraltar Match Official assigned to an official, competitive Futsal international qualifying fixture.

Zyl, was the 3rd official in yesterday’s UEFA’s Futsal Euro Main Round Qualifier Group 7 tie, between North Macedonia and Andorra, which took place at the SC Jane Sandanski in Skopje finishing 1-1.

After the match, an incredibly proud Zyl stated:

“Refereeing in the main round of a Euro qualifier has been an incredible experience, showcasing the intensity and skill of top-level futsal. The opportunity to work alongside a talented team of referees firsthand has been both challenging and rewarding. It’s moments like these that remind me why I love being a part of this sport at its highest level.”

(as published on the 24th December 2024)

