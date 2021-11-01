First ever Gibraltar MTB qualifiers for Commonwealth games held this weekend
This weekend saw cycling take a further leap into adding a new leaf in it’s history book as the Gibraltar Cycling Association organised the first ever MTB qualifier for the Commonwealth games. The event which had been planned since the summer took place in Jerez. The "Estrella del Marquez MTB XC" Course was selected to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here