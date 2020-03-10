Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Mar, 2020

First ever mountain bike TT for GCA

By Stephen Ignacio
10th March 2020

​The GCA held its first ever Mountain Bike TT on the 8th March 2020 that acts as a qualifier for the Guernsey Island Games.

The TT took place over a gruelling 30 km course that was technical, fast, and above all, very hard on the cyclists legs.

Five cyclists took part namely Jonathan Villa, Jonathan Sciortino, Dylan Pratts, Karl Sciortino and Derek Barbara.

The two best times were recorded by Karl Sciortino in 1.23.03 hours and "The Beast" Derek Barbara in 1.24.33 Hours.

The GCA indicates that there are more cyclists who will take part in future Time Trials in their attempt to qualify for the next Island Games.- GCA

