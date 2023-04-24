Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Apr, 2023

Sports

First-ever WDF Gibraltar Classic

By Stephen Ignacio
24th April 2023

The first-ever WDF Gibraltar Classic was held last Saturday, April 15, at the George Federico Darts Hall, located at the Europa Sports Complex.
GDA officials described the event as “well-attended, with players from numerous countries competing.”
“In the youth event, Catalonia’s up-and-coming star Kilian Perales triumphed over Gibraltar’s 13-year-old sensation Nico Bado, winning the final 5-3.
“In the women’s event, Tarika Ward from Gibraltar advanced to the final and faced off against seasoned veteran Christine Redhead. Demonstrating her experience and composure, Redhead claimed the women’s title with a solid performance.
“In the men’s final, Catalonia’s Daniel Zapata defeated Holland’s Davey Monsees 5-2. Monsees, who competes in the local Darts League, made the GDA proud by reaching the final. However, Zapata’s superior play and composure proved too much, allowing him to secure the men’s title.
“It’s worth noting that other notable performances from local players were seen in the tournament. Dyson Parody made it to the semi-finals, while Juan Carlos Muñoz and Craig Galliano reached the quarter-finals, representing Gibraltar well in the competition. Congratulations to all players for their excellent performances.
“The GDA would also like to express their gratitude to all the volunteers who helped assist and set up the event, making it possible.
“In addition, the GDA would like to express their enthusiasm for welcoming attendees to their future events.
“Thank you for supporting the WDF Gibraltar Classic, and we look forward to seeing you at our upcoming competitions.”
This week darts will continue to see some exciting competition with the GDA Youth National Championship set to take place tomorrow Wednesday, April 26th. This as GDA officials say an opportunity to witness the future stars of darts in action and with the upcoming crop of players Gibraltar has seen in recent years it is worth watching out for this young talents who are already causing some ripples on the international stage.

Photos courtesy GDA

