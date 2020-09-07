First international beach volleyball tournament for Gibraltar team
The Gibraltar Volleyball Association have announced that a team from Gibraltar will be competing at a CEV U20 beach volleyball event to be held in Brno, Czech Republic. The team consisting of Alexandra Nunez and Cellene Griffin will play their first match on National Day, this being the first time Gibraltar is represented at international...
