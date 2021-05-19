First international for rugby vets

The Gibraltar Rugby Veterans face their first international friendly match this year at the Europa Sports Complex this Thursday evening.

The match only announced this week will see the Gibraltar Veterans play against Cheltenham Gentlemen’s Society 19:30.

The veterans have been playing and training since the release of lockdown. However, today’s match is the first opportunity for an international flavour to their competition level also opening the way for rugby’s aspirations to see many more international matches this year.

Gibraltar Rugby welcomed Gibraltar’s inclusion into the travel green list going onto social media promoting their fourth coming Gibraltar7s and highlighting how Gibraltar offers and opportunity for teams to travel abroad and play under the sun.

With a proactive approach towards trying to attract teams to Gibraltar it is understood that already one major team has indicated its wish to use Gibraltar as its training camp although this was dependent on agreement on costs and use of facilities.