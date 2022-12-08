Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Dec, 2022

Sports

First place for Gonzalez in Army Inter Corps Swimming Championships

By Stephen Ignacio
8th December 2022

Jordan Gonzalez, a member of the Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and Gibraltar national team swimmer has come away with some success after participating in the Army Inter Corps Swimming Championships in Aldershot.
Drummer Private Jordan Gonzalez represented the Infantry in the Army Inter Corps Swimming Championships, where he took first place on the 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle and was part of the winning 4x100m relay team.
Private Gonzalez, 26, recently took part in his third Commonwealth Games in Birmingham over the summer where he competed in similar swimming events and is hoping to be selected for the next Island Games in Guernsey.
The Gibraltar swimmer has represented Gibraltar at some of the highest levels in the past setting national records during his sporting career.
His latest success has seen the Chief Minister forward his congratulations on his latest achievements.
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: ‘On behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar, I offer my warmest congratulaMons to Drummer Private Jordan Gonzalez on his tremendous success and numerous gold medals at the Army Inter Corps Swimming Championships in Aldershot. Private Gonzalez is a member of the Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and is yet another successful Gibraltarian representing us overseas. Congratulations.”
In the meantime Linda Alvarez will be accompanying a team of Gibraltar swimmers to this year’s FINA World Championships in Melbourne. The 16th FINA World Swimming Championships (25 m) are scheduled to take place from 13 to 18 December 2022 in Melbourne, Australia at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre. Swimming events in the championships will be conducted in a 25-metre outdoor (short course) pool.

