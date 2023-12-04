First Yola Straits Crossing members made honorary members of Calpe Rowing Club

The Calpe Rowing Club recently held its annual dinner which was attended by a number of its young rowers who watched as members of the first Yola Straits Crossing were made honorary members of the Club.

The dinner was attended by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel in his capacity as Patron of the Club.

There were speeches by the Club’s President, Vice President, Captain and by the Governor.

In his speech the Captain praised the achievements of the crew of the First Yola Straits Crossing who celebrated their 50th anniversary last August and the positive impacted it had had on local rowing at the time.

The crew was composed of bow Richard Labrador, No 2 Ernesto Sanguinetti, No 3 Abby Suissa, stroke Charlie Perez, and cox Francis Cosquieri.

The Captain announced that the Committee was unanimously proposing to the membership that all five members of the crew be made honorary members of the club.

The crew was represented at the dinner by Richard Labrador and Francis Cosquieri.