Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

FIVB listed Greek player joins GVA beach volleyball coaching team

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd March 2020

The GVA has announced it will be working with a new coach Alexios Messalas for the next three months. He will be coaching beach volleyball to seniors, under 19s, and under 12s The arrival of the new coach will matches at the Europa Pool courts played on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30pm - 8:30pm, in...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar for Yes holds rally

Sat 29th Feb, 2020

Local News

Tighter controls on entry into Gibraltar as virus spreads

Fri 28th Feb, 2020

Local News

Asian cruise ends in self-isolation for local couple

Fri 28th Feb, 2020

Local News

Government deplores anti-Gibraltar comments made by Spanish MEP

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Badminton national championships at end of March

2nd March 2020

Sports
Prickman and Lopez get wildcards into final 128 in Gibraltar Open

2nd March 2020

Sports
Nations League opponents will be known this Tuesday

2nd March 2020

Sports
Latest results from GABBA Leagues

1st March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020