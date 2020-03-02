FIVB listed Greek player joins GVA beach volleyball coaching team
The GVA has announced it will be working with a new coach Alexios Messalas for the next three months. He will be coaching beach volleyball to seniors, under 19s, and under 12s The arrival of the new coach will matches at the Europa Pool courts played on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30pm - 8:30pm, in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here