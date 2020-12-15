Five Covid cases in local schools sees 59 in self-isolation

A total of 59 staff and pupils are in self-isolation after five Covid-19 positive cases were identified in four local schools, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.

Two positive cases of Covid-19 were identified in Notre Dame Lower Primary School and one positive case in St Anne’s Upper Primary, Hebrew Primary and Bayside.

The cases were identified between December 7 to 13 and the Contact Tracing team have liaised with staff at all four schools and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with all relevant individuals.

“All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases are required to self isolate,” the Government said.

“Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.”

This was the sixth case identified within St Anne’s Upper Primary this school and two pupils have been required to self-isolate.

For Notre Dame Lower Primary this marked the eighth and ninth cases identified within this school. No person had to self-isolate as a result of the eighth positive case, but eight individuals (three staff members and five pupils) were required to self- isolate as a result of the ninth positive case.

At the Hebrew Primary this was the first case identified with 14 individuals within the school setting (four lunch time staff members and 10 pupils) needing to self-isolate.

This is the 12th case identified within Bayside School. A total of 35 individuals within the school setting (three staff members and 32 pupils) had to self-isolate.

“Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher,” the Government said.

“Parents are reminded that children and young people with Covid-19 symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.”

“Pupils in the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

“Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”