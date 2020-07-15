Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News UK/Spain News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

By Chronicle Staff
15th July 2020

Five people from Gibraltar were among 71 arrested by the Guardia Civil as part of a major anti-money laundering operation in La Linea, the Guardia Civil said yesterday.

Four were arrested yesterday and a fifth had been arrested several days ago as part of ‘Operation Domus’, described by the Guardia Civil as “the largest operation against the laundering of the proceeds of drug trafficking ever conducted in the Campo de Gibraltar”.

The focus of the operation was a complex in El Zabal in La Linea dubbed “Villa Narco”, where numerous people alleged to have links to drug trafficking gangs were said to reside.

The alleged involvement of people from Gibraltar was first reported by Europa Sur but later confirmed by the Guardia Civil, although no further details were released.

The Royal Gibraltar Police told the Chronicle it was aware of the arrests.

Spanish authorities allege that up to 35m euros had been laundered by the criminal group.

Another man from Gibraltar who Spanish media claim is on the run is also alleged to be involved in the laundering of up to two million euros from the proceeds of drug trafficking.

As part of the operation, which spanned two years, Spanish authorities seized 150 vehicles valued at more than one million euros and 60 properties valued at 16m euros.

Over 200 bank accounts have also been frozen and 550,000 euros in cash seized.

Most Read

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia announces compulsory use of masks

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar must debate immunisation to counter ‘anti-vax’ narrative, Dr Bhatti says

Mon 13th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Andalucia publishes details of compulsory mask requirements

15th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Catalonia orders local lockdown as Spain battles new virus surges

15th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Johnson makes face coverings compulsory in England’s shops

14th July 2020

UK/Spain News
A third of people with dementia ‘feel like giving up’ after impact of lockdown - UK

14th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020