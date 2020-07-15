Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Five people from Gibraltar were among 71 arrested by the Guardia Civil as part of a major anti-money laundering operation in La Linea, the Guardia Civil said yesterday.

Four were arrested yesterday and a fifth had been arrested several days ago as part of ‘Operation Domus’, described by the Guardia Civil as “the largest operation against the laundering of the proceeds of drug trafficking ever conducted in the Campo de Gibraltar”.

The focus of the operation was a complex in El Zabal in La Linea dubbed “Villa Narco”, where numerous people alleged to have links to drug trafficking gangs were said to reside.

The alleged involvement of people from Gibraltar was first reported by Europa Sur but later confirmed by the Guardia Civil, although no further details were released.

The Royal Gibraltar Police told the Chronicle it was aware of the arrests.

Spanish authorities allege that up to 35m euros had been laundered by the criminal group.

Another man from Gibraltar who Spanish media claim is on the run is also alleged to be involved in the laundering of up to two million euros from the proceeds of drug trafficking.

As part of the operation, which spanned two years, Spanish authorities seized 150 vehicles valued at more than one million euros and 60 properties valued at 16m euros.

Over 200 bank accounts have also been frozen and 550,000 euros in cash seized.