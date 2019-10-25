Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Oct, 2019

Five locals in Marrakech Ironman this Sunday

By Stephen Ignacio
25th October 2019

This weekend five local Triathletes will be racing in Marrakech in the first edition of the 70.3 Ironman
Chris Walker and Robert Matto will be joined by Matthew Borg making a debut at this distance.
Also participating will be Mark Chichon making a comeback, with Charles Harrison will start building up as he prepares for the five half Ironmans in five days in 2020.
They will be competing against a strong field that includes triathletes from all over the world battling for slots for the World Championships which will be held in New Zealand in 2020.
3000 triathletes are expected at the start line at 0800 on Sunday.

