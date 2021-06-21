Cycling - Five out of seven meet qualifying times
The first of the Commonwealth Games qualifier events with the first time
Trials for cyclists took place this weekend.
Gibraltar road cyclists attempted to set a minimum consideration qualifying time for the Commonwealth Games.
It was a successful event with five out of the seven cyclists managing to set a time below the minimum required according to the Gibraltar Cycling Association.
Mark Lett with 52.46.6 broke the existing record held by Derek Barbara.
Sam O'Shea was next with a time of 53.05 followed by Dylan Pratts with 53.40, John Guzman with 54.57 and Nicholas Ferrary with 1.00.06.
Elaine Pratts set a time of 1.03.51 and Olivia Lett with 1.04.38 (riding a standard bicycle) were the two female cyclists braving this route.