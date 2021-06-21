Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Cycling - Five out of seven meet qualifying times

By Stephen Ignacio
21st June 2021

The first of the Commonwealth Games qualifier events with the first time
Trials for cyclists took place this weekend.
Gibraltar road cyclists attempted to set a minimum consideration qualifying time for the Commonwealth Games.
It was a successful event with five out of the seven cyclists managing to set a time below the minimum required according to the Gibraltar Cycling Association.
Mark Lett with 52.46.6 broke the existing record held by Derek Barbara.
Sam O'Shea was next with a time of 53.05 followed by Dylan Pratts with 53.40, John Guzman with 54.57 and Nicholas Ferrary with 1.00.06.
Elaine Pratts set a time of 1.03.51 and Olivia Lett with 1.04.38 (riding a standard bicycle) were the two female cyclists braving this route.

Most Read

Local News

Local man arrested after vehicle collision

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

As Gibraltar marks Armed Forces day, CBF signals ‘new emphasis’ for Rock’s post-Brexit military role

Sat 19th Jun, 2021

Local News

Two new vessels for GDP as part of £36m MoD contract

Thu 17th Jun, 2021

Local News

Old Central Police Station refurbished into offices

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Inaugural Netball ‘School Rocks’ international tournament will be in October

21st June 2021

Sports
Europa Futsal heads to Futsal Champions league

21st June 2021

Sports
Gibraltar women’s rugby grab first win during Gibraltar7s weekend

21st June 2021

Sports
Norcady provides winner in 4x400m Europeans

21st June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021