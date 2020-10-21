Five years after Margallo shut Cervantes Institute in Gibraltar, PP wants it reopened
Spain’s Partido Popular wants to reopen the Cervantes Institute in Gibraltar - five years after it was shut by the party’s controversial then Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo. The PP has tabled a motion on Gibraltar in the Senate calling on the Spanish Government to “propose establishing a Centro Cervantes in Gibraltar.” The Cervantes Institute...
