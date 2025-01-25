Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 25th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Five years on, Covid memories fade

By Gabriella Peralta
25th January 2025

The walls in the bunker of No.6 Convent Place could tell some stories, especially from early 2020. Sat down with Civil Contingencies Coordinator Ivor Lopez, he summed up almost two years of “hell” in an hour-long presentation. “Actually looking back sometimes, it feels like it never happened,” Mr Lopez said. “It just seemed that it...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty negotiators have resolved ‘seemingly insurmountable problems’ but ‘we’re not there yet’, CM says

Fri 24th Jan, 2025

Local News

RGP launches investigation after drone forces plane to divert

Sun 19th Jan, 2025

Local News

Governor and CM reject claims they crossed border ‘without proper authorisation’

Thu 23rd Jan, 2025

Local News

Murga Bar owner files constitutional motion in court in dispute with Govt

Thu 23rd Jan, 2025

Local News

CIAP ceases trading, leaving frustrated customers

Thu 16th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Five years today, Gibraltar prepped for a pandemic

25th January 2025

Brexit
Treaty negotiators have resolved ‘seemingly insurmountable problems’ but ‘we’re not there yet’, CM says

24th January 2025

Opinion & Analysis
#BusinessMatters Esports in Gibraltar spreads its wings abroad and looks to encourage locals to become industry professionals – the week

24th January 2025

Local News
Opposition probes Govt on flu jab uptake and wastage

23rd January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025