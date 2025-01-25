Five years on, Covid memories fade
The walls in the bunker of No.6 Convent Place could tell some stories, especially from early 2020. Sat down with Civil Contingencies Coordinator Ivor Lopez, he summed up almost two years of “hell” in an hour-long presentation. “Actually looking back sometimes, it feels like it never happened,” Mr Lopez said. “It just seemed that it...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here