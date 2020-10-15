Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Oct, 2020

Fixture list announced for start of new season

By Stephen Ignacio
15th October 2020

The Gibraltar FA have today published their full fixture list for the forthcoming 2020/21 season.
The fixture list includes all 22 match days for the first rounds of the competition before it splits into a Championship and Challenge group divisions. Dates are only included up to the end of December with dates for 2021 still to be allocated.
Most matches will be played on Friday, Saturdays, Sundays, Monday’s and a handful of Wednesday’s.
The league starts this Friday with Glacis United playing Mons Calpe.
Matches will be played behind closed doors at the start with the association keeping a close eye on changes to Covid-19 restrictions and already discussing possible inclusion of spectators at a future date.
Matches are hoped to be streamed with an announcement expected. Already clubs such as Lynx have announced they will be streaming their matches via social media and website with others expected to follow in the interim as steaming opportunities are looked into for the league.

Fixture list

