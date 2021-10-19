Flag day and round the Rock challenge raise awareness for SNAG

The Special Needs Action Group held a flag day this Saturday, with Joe Norton completing a round the Rock challenge five times for the charity.

“A truly amazing effort was undertaken by Joe Norton in aid of SNAG, who set off at the early hours of 4am to complete a five times round the rock challenge,” SNAG said.

"He was joined at different points during the day by supporters of SNAG and we have to say a huge well done and thank you to Joe Norton and all those who took part.”

SNAG also had a flag day at piazza to raise awareness.

“We were visited by some familiar faces including Keith Azopardi, Damon Bossino and Craig Sacarello to show their support,” SNAG said.

“We are truly grateful for everyone who took the time to come down and show their support.”

SNAG thanked all the persons, local companies and establishments that have donated towards our charity.

SNAG will continue to invest these funds into the many initiatives that they have developed to support persons with special needs and their families.

SNAG also thanked Playtech, who have supported us since the creation of the charity, the GBC Open Day Trust and Scientific Games Gibraltar for their very generous sponsorship/donations which will go towards continuing to provide group therapy to children and adults with special needs across the local community.