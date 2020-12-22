Flattering score for underperforming Lincoln Red Imps
Lincoln Red Imps 2-0 Manchester 62 An underperforming Lincoln Red Imps struggled to find the back of the net against a Manchester 62 growing in confidence as the match continued. Forced to walk away for the half time break with a scoreless draw on the scoreboard (if there had been one) Lincoln Red Imps had...
