Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 27th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Fledgling eco farm charity has environmental awareness at heart

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
27th August 2022

A campaigner who stood as an independent at the last general election to champion environmental issues has launched new charity that seeks to promote sustainable lifestyles by helping Gibraltarians get closer to nature. The charity, called Calpe Eco Farms, wants to secure sufficient funding to develop a plot of land in Scotland into an eco...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Online fraudsters targeting Gibraltar steal £5m in 19 months

Mon 22nd Aug, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

Development dilemma on Devil's Tower Road

Sun 21st Aug, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

To boost power supply resilience, plans range from fines for damaged cables to buying a giant battery

Thu 25th Aug, 2022

Local News

Results day, via email

Fri 26th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
La Linea’s message to treaty negotiators: “Think of the people”

27th August 2022

Local News
Resilient students shrug off Covid disruption and achieve ‘exceptional’ GCSE results

26th August 2022

Local News
Results day, via email

26th August 2022

Features
‘The best summer job you can get'

25th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022