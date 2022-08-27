Fledgling eco farm charity has environmental awareness at heart
A campaigner who stood as an independent at the last general election to champion environmental issues has launched new charity that seeks to promote sustainable lifestyles by helping Gibraltarians get closer to nature. The charity, called Calpe Eco Farms, wants to secure sufficient funding to develop a plot of land in Scotland into an eco...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here