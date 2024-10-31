Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Oct, 2024

Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Burns visits Naval Base, engages with Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

Images show visit by Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Andrew Burns to HM Naval Base in Gibraltar to speak to Royal Navy personnel based there.

By Chronicle Staff
31st October 2024

Fleet Commander, Vice Admiral Andrew Burns, visited Gibraltar’s Naval Base last week and called in on the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, and Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy.

He was also hosted by the Commanding Officer, Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) at their Headquarters, spending time talking with the Squadron personnel before accompanying them on the water in HMS Cutlass.

Later that morning, Vice Admiral Burns hosted a meet and greet in the Tower courtyard with Royal Navy personnel to share Navy experiences.

“It was a tremendous privilege, particularly for the Naval members of British Forces Gibraltar, to host the Fleet Commander for Trafalgar night,” said Commodore Guy.

“I was delighted that he was able to spend time with all of our people and hear their views on life in the Royal Navy in Gibraltar, as well as seeing the great work of the RNGS at first hand.”

“Making sure that our senior leaders understand the challenges and opportunities here in Gibraltar is really important, and I am grateful to everyone who worked hard to ensure his visit was a great success.”

